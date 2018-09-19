Person cut from car in Preston crash

Have your say

A casualty had to be cut out of their car following a crash in Preston this evening.

The accident took place at around 7.50pm on Hazel Grove and involved two cars.

Firefighters were called to the scene and used cutting equipment to remove one casualty from their vehicle.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two fire engines from Preston attended a road traffic collision involving two cars on Hazel Grove in Preston.

"Firefighters used stabilising and cutting equipment to rescue one casualty from one of the vehicles, who was taken to hospital by ambulance."