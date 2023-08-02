He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after a tragic accident in Sumpter Croft, off Kingsfold Drive, at around 4.15pm.

According to local reports, the boy had been playing hide-and-seek and was hiding under the van when the driver set off, not realising the boy was beneath his vehicle.

Two air ambulances attended the incident in Sumpter Croft, off Kingsfold Drive in Penwortham, after a boy was knocked down by a van on Tuesday afternoon (August 1). (Photo by Jack)

Two air ambulances landed in nearby fields off Bee Lane and a senior commander was at the scene to oversee the emergency response.

It was decided that he should be taken to hospital by road due to his critical condition.

Lancashire Police has been approached for an update on the boy’s condition this morning, but the force has not released further details at this stage.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 4.15pm and attended with two air ambulances, an ambulance and a senior commander to oversee the operation.