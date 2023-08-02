News you can trust since 1886
A boy was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was run over by a van in Penwortham yesterday (Tuesday, August 1).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after a tragic accident in Sumpter Croft, off Kingsfold Drive, at around 4.15pm.

According to local reports, the boy had been playing hide-and-seek and was hiding under the van when the driver set off, not realising the boy was beneath his vehicle.

Police closed the road, close to Bilsborough Hey cul-de-sac, while officers and paramedics worked at the scene. Police remained at the scene until late in the evening to investigate the incident.

Two air ambulances attended the incident in Sumpter Croft, off Kingsfold Drive in Penwortham, after a boy was knocked down by a van on Tuesday afternoon (August 1). (Photo by Jack)Two air ambulances attended the incident in Sumpter Croft, off Kingsfold Drive in Penwortham, after a boy was knocked down by a van on Tuesday afternoon (August 1). (Photo by Jack)
Two air ambulances landed in nearby fields off Bee Lane and a senior commander was at the scene to oversee the emergency response.

It was decided that he should be taken to hospital by road due to his critical condition.

Lancashire Police has been approached for an update on the boy’s condition this morning, but the force has not released further details at this stage.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 4.15pm and attended with two air ambulances, an ambulance and a senior commander to oversee the operation.

"A boy was involved in a collision with a van and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

