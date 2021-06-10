Pedestrians taken to hospital after being hit by car in Morecambe

Police closed Marine Road Central after the crash on the seafront at around 12.50pm.

Officers say the car collided with two pedestrians walking a dog near the King's Arms pub. The dog reportedly ran away from the scene after its owner was injured, but has since been found.

North West Ambulance Service said two people have been taken to hospital. Details on their injuries are not known at this stage, but Lancashire Police described the collision as "serious".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are currently at the scene in Northumberland Drive, Morecambe where a car has crashed into two pedestrians

Marine Road Central has been closed both ways, between Northumberland Street and Pedder Street, leading to heavy traffic in the area.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving a car and two pedestrians Northumberland Street, Morecambe

"Emergency services have attended and the road is closed.

"We are advising motorists to avoid the area and will update you in due course."