Pedestrians taken to hospital after being hit by car in Morecambe
Police say two pedestrians have been injured after they were hit by a car in Morecambe today (Thursday, June 10).
Police closed Marine Road Central after the crash on the seafront at around 12.50pm.
Officers say the car collided with two pedestrians walking a dog near the King's Arms pub. The dog reportedly ran away from the scene after its owner was injured, but has since been found.
North West Ambulance Service said two people have been taken to hospital. Details on their injuries are not known at this stage, but Lancashire Police described the collision as "serious".
Marine Road Central has been closed both ways, between Northumberland Street and Pedder Street, leading to heavy traffic in the area.
A police spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving a car and two pedestrians Northumberland Street, Morecambe
"Emergency services have attended and the road is closed.
"We are advising motorists to avoid the area and will update you in due course."
Lancashire Police have been approached for more details.