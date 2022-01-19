Pedestrian hospitalised with 'very serious injuries' after being hit by car in Preston

A Volkswagen Passat hit a pedestrian at the junction of Ribbleton Lane and Deepdale Mill Street shortly before 7.40am this morning (January 19).

The pedestrian, a local man in his 30s, was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital with "serious injuries", North West Ambulance Service confirmed.

The road was closed for three hours while an investigation into the collision was carried out.

"This collision has left a man with very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself, or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage which might help to get in touch with us," Sgt Chris Evans, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said.

Anyone with information can call 101 or visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 0218 of January 19.