Pedestrian hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being hit by car in Preston
A man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after being struck by a vehicle in Preston.
A car hit a pedestrian in Ribbleton Lane, between Swan Street and St Mary's Street, shortly before 7.40am this morning (January 19).
The pedestrian, a man, was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries", North West Ambulance Service confirmed.
A road closure was put in place following the collision while emergency services attended.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "It happened just before 8am and is a collision between a pedestrian and a car.
"Emergency services remain at the scene."
