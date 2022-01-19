Pedestrian hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being hit by car in Preston

A man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after being struck by a vehicle in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 1:08 pm

A car hit a pedestrian in Ribbleton Lane, between Swan Street and St Mary's Street, shortly before 7.40am this morning (January 19).

The pedestrian, a man, was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries", North West Ambulance Service confirmed.

A road closure was put in place following the collision while emergency services attended.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "It happened just before 8am and is a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

"Emergency services remain at the scene."

