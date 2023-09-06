News you can trust since 1886
Pedestrian hit by bus in Sharoe Green Lane in Preston as police urge motorists to avoid area

Motorists were urged to avoid a road in Preston after a pedestrian was struck by a bus.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
A pedestrian was struck by a bus in Sharoe Green Lane at approximately 1.25pm on Wednesday (September 6).

The road was subsequently closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road while emergency services attended.

Officers said the pedestrian’s injuries were “unclear at this stage”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Please avoid the area and we will update once the road reopens.”

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure as motorists attempted to avoid the closure.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

