Pedestrian hit by bus in Sharoe Green Lane in Preston as police urge motorists to avoid area
and live on Freeview channel 276
A pedestrian was struck by a bus in Sharoe Green Lane at approximately 1.25pm on Wednesday (September 6).
The road was subsequently closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road while emergency services attended.
Officers said the pedestrian’s injuries were “unclear at this stage”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Please avoid the area and we will update once the road reopens.”
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure as motorists attempted to avoid the closure.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.