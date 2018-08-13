Parking is one of those issues that really riles many motorists - and the residents affected by it.

Many streets now have residents’ parking schemes in place to ease these problem but what if – like Suffolk Street – there is no such scheme in place?

PARKING: Where am I allowed to leave my car?

Parking on pavements, a contentious issue for many, is frowned upon, according to the Highway Code, but not actually against the law, unless you’re in London. But there are some places you cannot park, including:

• On zig-zag lines (such as those near schools)

• Facing against the traffic flow

• On the carriageway or the hard shoulder of a motorway except in an emergency

• A pedestrian crossing

• A clearway

• Taxi bays

• Disabled parking spaces (unless you display a Blue Badge)

• A road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on your side of the road

• A tram or cycle lane during its period of operation.

However, there are no rules stopping you parking outside someone else’s house, unless you are blocking the driveway or on a dropped kerb.

And homeowners do not automatically have the right to the space outside their house.