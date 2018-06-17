Overturned vehicle closes one lane of the M6

Have your say

One lane of the M6 has been closed due to an overturned vehicle.

The closure is in place northbound between junctions 32 for Broughton and junction 33 for Lancaster services.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Please take care on approach, emergency services are at the scene."

Delays of 15 minutes and an average speed of 10mph have been reported by the AA.

In an update on social media North West Motorway Police said that those in the overturned vehicle had found their way out of it.

More to follow.