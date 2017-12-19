Overnight motorway closure for planned maintenance work

The westbound carriageway of the M55 will be closed overnight to allow for essential maintenance work, says Highways England.

Diversions will be put in place from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday between junctions 1 and 3 of the motorway.

Highways England has advised that this will be the final night of scheduled closures on the M55 this year, although more work is set to take place early in 2018.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We have been undertaking a programme of resurfacing work in the area and this is the final night of closures this year.

"We are repainting the road markings and maintaining the bridge. Diversions will be in place."

Drivers are advised to allow extra time and to plan ahead.