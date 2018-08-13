Our readers have their say after Northern cancel trains to their own sponsored Blackpool Airshow

Northern rail cancelled so many services this weekend, many passengers could not get to Blackpool Airshow - which was being sponsored by Northern Rail.

The latest disruption comes after months of terrible service, cancelled trains and missing drivers.

Northern Rail

Craig Harrop, Northern’s Interim Regional Director (West Region) said earlier this year when announcing the firm’s Airshow sponsorship he looked forward to being ‘the main transport provider for the event’.

Needless to say, our story got your faces redder than a Red Arrow. Here's a selection of comments:

They don’t do joined up thinking

Janine Foster

They cancelled loads of trains on Saturday too!! We got to Blackpool fine on Saturday but getting back to Euxton was a different story. Trains cancelled left, right and centre, Blackpool North Station was utter chaos on Saturday evening. We got the 7.05 train back, but the 6.00pm and 8.00pm were cancelled plus most of the trains which were only going to Preston! It was a disgrace

Andrew Ratcliffe

Northern make it very difficult to get to Blackpool by train then Blackpool Transport charge you £5.50 each to get from Stargate to the Tower (Preston to Blackpool South is only £6.90 return). Public or privately owned this country's travel network is a ripoff.

Simon Gooch

They were our plan to avoid the traffic and parking. There's no compensation plan for such as us. As non-commuters who try to plan idea's for grandchildren school holidays, the Northern Rail apologies are worthless.

David Wooff

It's like government and railways are full of clowns. What a joke.

James Kevill

Chris Grayling wants to strip them of their franchise, how much damage is this doing to the local economy at the height of the Tourist season? Get the DFT to grant West Coast Trains the Windermere Route for the rest of the year, what a total shambles

Frank Stephen

It's the worst trains in this area have ever been run, incompetent isn't a good enough word.

Stan Wignall

Northern Rail takes you where you want to go... never!!!!

Richard Priestley