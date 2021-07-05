One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Penwortham
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Penwortham this afternoon (July 5).
Monday, 5th July 2021, 5:42 pm
Two fire engines from Preston and Bamber Bridge attended the scene in Golden Way at around 4.10pm.
Firefighters used small tools and a longboard to release a casualty from one of the vehicles.
The person received first aid treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
Fire crews were in attendance for approximately fifty minutes.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
