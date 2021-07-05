One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Penwortham

Two fire engines from Preston and Bamber Bridge attended the scene in Golden Way at around 4.10pm.

Firefighters used small tools and a longboard to release a casualty from one of the vehicles.

The person received first aid treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

One casualty received first aid treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance. (Photo by Ingy The Wingy)

Fire crews were in attendance for approximately fifty minutes.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.