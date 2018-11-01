One lane closed on M6 northbound following collision

One lane of the M6 northbound between junction 21 and 21A has been closed following a collision this morning.

Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal between 9.45am and 10am.

Delays as one lane closed on the M6 northbound following collision. Image: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Emergency services are at the scene.

More to follow