One lane closed on M6 northbound following collision

One lane of the M6 northbound between junction 21 and 21A has been closed following a collision this morning. Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal between 9.45am and 10am. Delays as one lane closed on the M6 northbound following collision. Image: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk Emergency services are at the scene.