"Old system was fine so why make life complicated" - Visitors and patients frustrated with new parking system at Royal Preston and Chorley hospitals

Two weeks ago new automatic number plate recognition parking machines were installed in Preston and Chorley hospitals.

Since then there have been report of parking chaos, broken machines and confusion over charges.

Visitors and patients condemn new parking system at Royal Preston and Chorley hospitals

READ MORE>>> New year brings hospital parking chaos to Preston and Chorley hospitals

Now visitors and patients are complaining that the new machines are causing huge delays, with some people having to wait up to 40 minutes to pay.

This has been your reaction today to the latest issues:

Old system was fine so why make life complicated. Not every one can use technology.

Marie Jo

I have rheumatoid and would be unable to stand for any period if time what would I do I am only able to walk a few yards, disgusted!

Carole Forshaw

Why did the Stagecoach 125 stop taking passengers into Chorley hospital?. This should be reinstated.

Hilda Harkins

Do it all online.. No waiting for a machine.

Peter Mckenna

It's the touch screen that's the problem, make it a keypad or a Mic to enter your reg it'll be a lot quicker

Sharon Reay

It's people not reading what's on the screen that's the problem, the actual machine works fine! Took me the grand total of about 10 seconds to pay for my parking there last Friday, parking which sadly cost me more than it should as the 3 people infront of me managed to take 15 minutes to pay for theirs and refused any offer of help.

Martin Bashforth

Pemberton I'm at Chorley hospital now and the queue's are horrendous

Marie Sousa

People have enough stress going to to these places visiting I’ll family or friends or they are ill themselves. The staff don’t need the stress they have enough to deal with.

Tanya Louise Smith

New machines are designed to lose parking staff who are being re employed in the portering/ security dept.....Everything new takes time to get used to.....

Miles Salisbury

A lot of the queue will be people who cant use the machine they were bad enough with the old machine I've been behind them in the queue trying to use that old machine and it wasnt a difficult task as you just put your ticket in and pay but some people really struggled with it.

Denise Pilkington

There are no charges in Wales and Scotland, except Glasgow royal and Edinburgh royal all the rest are free parking!

Louise Hayes-Crossland