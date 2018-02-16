'Noisy' overnight rail work planned in the Preston area for the next week

Overnight work on the Preston to Blackpool railway line is set to take place over the next seven days.

From Saturday (February 17) to Friday (February 23) overnight work will be taking place in Ashton area of Preston, installing overhead line equipment and railway fencing.

READ MORE: The £500m new trains heading to the North West

A spokesman from Network Rail said: "We will make every effort to keep noise to a minimum and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The work is part of The Great North Rail Project, which by 2022, aims to have delivered a 'multi-billion pound package of improvements' for customers across the north of England.

For more information, contact Network Rail at networkrail.co.uk/Blackpool or on 03457 114141.