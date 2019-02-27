No trains are running between Preston and Ormskirk due to railway signal faults in Blackburn

Have your say

Rail commuters from Preston are experiencing delays this morning due to faults on Lancashire's rail network.

No trains are running between Preston and Ormskirk due to a "total loss of signalling in the Blackburn area", Northern note.



It means that no trains can run from Blackburn to Preston, Clitheroe, Hebden Bridge, Bolton or Colne.

A Northern spokesman added: "Road transport is being organised but there is no estimate for this.

"Ticket acceptance is in place with Transpennine Express on any reasonable route.

"Passengers for stations to Leeds are advised to travel via Manchester."

Initial reports state that the issue could be resolved by 8.15am.

