Next phase of £1.5m M55 upgrade starts

Work to resurface an 11-mile stretch of a Lancashire motorway has taken a step towards completion.

The £1.5 million project covers the eastbound carriageway of the M55, from junction one at Broughton to junction four at Blackpool.

And yesterday, workers moved on to the section between junctions one and three, after they completed the stretch from three to four.

The upgrades are part of £104 million programme of repairs to key routes in the north west being carried out by Highways England.

John Lyssejko, North West service delivery Team leader at Highways England, said: “These improvements will benefit the hundreds of thousands of drivers who travel on our roads every day.

“We’ll do everything we can to minimise disruption.”