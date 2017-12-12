New average speed cameras to go live in Preston

Drivers in Preston are being warned that new average speed cameras are set to be activated on a notorious stretch of road.

Police say the cameras are due to go live on Thursday, December 14 following a successful installation last month on Brockholes Brow.

The average speed check will affect the stretch of road between Junction 31 of the M6 and Glenluce Drive.

This is the sixth of eight routes across the county to be switched-on, with the final routes on the A583 Preston New Road and A682 Gisburn Road expected to go live before the end of the year.

Average speed cameras have already been switched-on on London Road, Preston, Head Dyke Lane, Pilling and Preston New Road in Blackpool.

The Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) gave the go ahead for the scheme last year and in January announced the chosen routes in a bid to reduce road casualties and collisions.

The Partnership decided to adopt the system using average speed cameras as motorist compliance has consistently improved on a variety of road types using the system in other parts of the UK.

The cameras will use number plate recognition technology to detect vehicles and calculate their average speed by measuring the time taken to travel between fixed points of a known distance apart.

Average speed check signage will be used to inform drivers that they are entering an average speed control zone.

A spokesman for the police said: "The introduction of the system is intended to positively influence driver behaviour and ensure that motorists comply with the set limits on roads, resulting in a safer environment for all road users.

"There will be sanctions for anyone detected breaching the speed limits, where eligible they will be given the opportunity to attend a speed awareness course to learn about the dangers of speeding, accept a conditional offer of a fixed penalty (currently £100 and 3 penalty points) or for higher speeds the matter may be referred to court."

Two young women were killed at the accident black-spot after they were hit by a car on Brockholes Brow in April last year.

For more information from the Partnership you can visit: www.safe2travel.co.uk

Average speed camera installation progress across Lancashire

A565 Southport New Road – installation now complete and went live on Thursday August 10 2017.

A583 Preston New Road - this route has been amended due to a temporary speed restriction in the Little Plumpton area. Installation commenced on the shortened route at the end of November 2017.

A588 Head Dyke Lane, Pilling - installation is now complete and went live on Friday October 27, 2017 .

A59 Brockholes Brow, Preston - installation commenced October 2017.

A6 London Road, Preston – installation complete, cameras went live on Thursday March 23, 2017.

A675 Belmont – northern section of the route went live on Friday June 9. Ground works are due to begin shortly on the remainder of the route bordering GMP.

A682 Gisburn Road, Pendle - installation commenced at the end of July 2017.

B6232 Grane Road/Haslingden Road - installation is now complete and went live on Monday November 6, 2017.