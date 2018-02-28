New average speed camera on Blackpool Road to go live

A new average speed camera scheme on the A583 Blackpool Road will go live from Tuesday 6 March.

The cameras will be enforced following the successful installation between Wrea Green roundabout, through Kirkham bypass to Newton-with-Scales, west of Clifton.

It is the seventh of eight routes across the county to go live.

The Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) gave the go ahead for the scheme in 2016 and in January 2017 it announced the chosen routes in a bid to reduce road casualties and collisions.

The Partnership says it decided to adopt the system of using average speed cameras as "motorist compliance has consistently improved on a variety of road types using the system in other parts of the UK".

The cameras will use number plate recognition technology to detect vehicles and calculate their average speed by measuring the time taken to travel between fixed points of a known distance apart. Average speed check signage will be used to inform drivers that they are entering an average speed control zone.

The Partnership says there will be sanctions for anyone detected breaching the speed limits. Where eligible, they will be given the opportunity to attend a speed awareness course to learn about the dangers of speeding, accept a conditional offer of a fixed penalty (currently £100 and 3 penalty points) or for higher speeds the matter may be referred to court.

More information about the average speed cameras can be found on the Lancashire Constabulary websitewww.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/road-safety/average-speed-cameras/.

For more information from the Partnership you can visit www.lancsroadsafety.co.uk.