Multiple-vehicle crash on M62 causing significant delays this morning

All lanes on the M62 near Manchester have reopened following a multi-vehicle collision this morning.



A number of vehicles collided between eastbound junctions 11 (Warrington) and 12 (Eccles Interchange) at around 6.45am.

All lanes have now reopened but Highways are warning of residual delays of up to an hour on the approach.

Police and emergency services attended the scene but it is not currently known whether anyone was injured in the collision.

Traffic had been forced to queue back to junction 10 (Preston, M6 North) where it meets the M6.