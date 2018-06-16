Motorway slip roads closed as police deal with 'distressed' woman on a bridge

Two motorway slip roads on the M6 have been closed while police deal with what they describe as a "distressed" woman on a bridge.

Greater Manchester Police got the call at around 8:30am to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman on a bridge which goes over the motorway slip roads at junction 25 for Bryn.

In a statement to Twitter at 9:02am, North West Motorway Police said: "We are putting a closure in place on the M6 southbound entry slip at junction 25 for Bryn and the exit slip at junction 25 northbound due to a distressed female on the over bridge.

"Please be patient with us."

They added: "We are dealing with this along with Merseyside and GMP officers as swiftly as we can."

GMP confirmed that the lady was engaging with officers on the scene.

More to follow.