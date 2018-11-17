Motorway reopened after cow on the loose is brought under control

Have your say

A busy Lancashire motorway has reopened some three hours after it was closed due to a cow on the loose.

The M65 had been closed in both directions this morning between junction 7 for Accrington and 8 for Bury due to a loose bovine on the highway.

The incident was reported at around 10.20am with the eastbound carriageway blocked.

At 11.50am westbound traffic was also being held while attempts to get the cow under control continue.

On Twitter, a Highways England spokesman said: "We have police and farmer trying to sort out the problem.

"[We] appreciate the frustration but we can assure you as soon as we get the authorisation, traffic will be released."

At 12.20pm the westbound carriageway reopened - with the eastbound remaining closed.

Around 25 minutes later the motorway was fully reopened.

A Highways England spokesman confirmed to the Post that the cow is "safely back into the ownership of the farmer".