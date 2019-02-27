Motorway delays due to M6 lane closure near Wigan

Have your say

Motorists are experiencing rush hour delays this morning due to a lane closure on the M6.

Lane one of the motorway is closed between the junction 25 Bryn Interchange and junction 24 for Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The stalled tanker on the M6 causing delays

An AA spokesman said there are "delays of six minutes" due to a stalled tanker in the road.

They also reported an average speed of 15 mph.

Congestion is currently back to the junction 26 Orrell Interchange.

Traffic England reports that the incident should be resolved between 8.30am and 8.45am, with normal traffic conditions from 9.15am.

More to follow