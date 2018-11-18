Motorway closed after man dies in fall from bridge

Have your say

Police have closed a section of a busy motorway after a man died when he fell from a bridge.

Police closed a section of the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning.

The Post's sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post reported how the eastbound M62 remained fully-closed at junction 22 near Scammonden Bridge in Kirklees.

Motorists alerted emergency services just after 10.30am today that a man had fallen from Scammonden Bridge.

Inspector Tom Harrison of West Yorkshire Police said: "We are investigating after a man was reported to have fallen from the bridge and suffered fatal injuries."

Insp Harrison said police are working to re-open some lanes on the eastbound M62 at junction 22 early this afternoon.

At 2.30pm a Highways England spokesman tweeted: "All lanes are now open junction 22 to junction 23 on the eastbound M62 following the earlier incident.

"Thank you for your patience."