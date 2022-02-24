Here are the latest closures facing motorists on the M602, M60 and M66 tonight and tomorrow morning
Motorists will face closures on the M602, M60 and M66 from this evening until tomorrow morning.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 5:15 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 5:20 pm
The M602 between Junction 2 and 3 will be closed both ways from 8-30pm to 5-30am. Meanwhile, the M60 will be closed clockwise between Junction 1 and 2 from 9pm to 5am, and the M66 south between Junction 3 and 4 from 9pm to 6am.
More details of planned closures are available by visiting https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/road-closure-report/