Motorists in Lancashire will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

Here’s what to keep an eye out for if you are travelling in the area:

Preston

Preston’s motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Motorists in Lancashire have been warned of a series of roadworks on the National Highways network this week (Credit: PA/ David Davies)

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour:

- A585, from 8am September 1 2023 to 8pm January 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 and M6, junction 32 Heavy traffic and TM Embargo due to Blackpool Illuminations.

South Ribble

- M6, from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

- M6, from 8am September 18 to 6pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J30 to J29 lane closure for horticulture works.

Chorley

Drivers in and around Chorley will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

- M61, from 9pm September 10 to 5am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 North and southbound, junction 9 - eight Lane closures due to horticultural works.

- M6, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 both directions J4 to J1 - carriageway closure for communications.

- M58, from 8pm September 5 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, jct 26 to 29 lane closures and slip road closures due to electrical works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

- M61, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to junction 8 - Lane closure for Horticulture.

- M61, from 9pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - Lane closure for Horticulture.

- M61, from 9pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - Lane closure for Horticulture.

- M65, from 9pm September 15 to 5am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 both directions J3 to J4 - lane closure for barriers.

- M61, from 9pm September 17 to 5am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, J6 to J8 - carriageway closure for barriers.

- M6, from 8am September 18 to 6pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J30 to J29 lane closure for horticulture works.

- M61, from 9pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - lanes one and two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

- M61, from 8pm September 20 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works.

Fylde

Drivers in and around Fylde will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes:

- A585, from midday, May 23 to 11.59pm November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, Windy Harbour to Norcross Roundabout traffic signals, narrow lanes and roundabout ring management Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement Scheme.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

- M55, from 9am September 13 to 3pm September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 westbound, junction 4, exit slip road Lane closure for barrier repairs to Preston New Road (Lancashire County Council).

Wyre

Drivers in and around Wyre will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

- A585, from 8am July 7 to 8pm September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 eastbound and westbound, Amounderness Way, traffic signals for SU works (UTD Utilities).

- M55, from 8pm September 3 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 and M55 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closures and carriageway closures for waterproofing bridge deck.

- M6, from 9pm March 10 to 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.

