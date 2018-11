Have your say

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Penwortham this morning.

The accident in Liverpool Road at the junction with Clovelly Drive, near St Teresa's Primary School, happened around 7.30am.

Motorcyclist injured in Penwortham crash

Emergency services attended to the man at the scene before taking him to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car was uninjured and no arrests were made.

Police stopped traffic to allow the man to receive treatment before reopening the road around 8am.