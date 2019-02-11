Motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries after collision with delivery van in Preston

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a delivery van in Ashton.



The motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a mail delivery van in Roebuck Street, near the junction with Stocks Road, at around 7.30pm last night (Sunday, February 10).

The collision, which involved a motorcycle and a DPD delivery van, happened in Roebuck Street at around 7.30pm, near the junction with Stocks Road.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after suffering serious head and internal injuries.

The van driver escaped from the collision uninjured.

Roebuck Street, between Tulketh Brow and Shelley Road, was closed until 11pm as emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 8.35pm yesterday (Sunday, February 10) to reports of a collision in Preston.

"A motorcyclist had been involved in a collision with a Mercedes van in Roebuck Street.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious head and internal injuries.

"He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

"The driver of the van was not injured."

Anyone with information about the collision can contact police on 101 quoting log 1367 of February 10.