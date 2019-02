Have your say

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a delivery van in Ashton.

The motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a DPD delivery van in Roebuck Street, near the junction with Stocks Road, at around 7.30pm last night (Sunday, February 10).

The collision, which involved a motorcycle and a DPD delivery van, happened in Roebuck Street at around 7.30pm, near the junction with Stocks Road.

Roebuck Street, between Tulketh Brow and Shelley Road, was closed until 11pm as emergency services attended the scene.

Police have been approached for comment.