Motorcyclist from Lancashire dies after collision with van

A 51-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital after colliding with a van on a remote country road.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash which happened around 4pm yesterday (Saturday) close to the Deerplay Inn in Bacup.

The rider of the Yamaha machine, who lived in Bacup, collided with the Vauxhall Vivaro in Burnley Road.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 34-‎year-old man from Rochdale, was not injured.

The road was closed for three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations team, said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the motorcyclist and his family at this sad time.

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and would urge anyone who can assist with our enquiries to come forward.

"If you have any information please call 101 quoting log 1147 of February 23."