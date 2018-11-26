Motorcyclist dies after suffering catastrophic injuries in Chorley crash

A motorcyclist has died after suffering catastrophic injuries in a crash in Chorley.

Matthew Gebarowski was involved in a collision with another vehicle close to the junction of the A6 Preston Road and Cow Well Lane in Whittle-le-Woods.

The 28-year-old, from Clayton Book, suffered catastrophic head injuries after his Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a Mini Cooper at 7.55am on Wednesday November 21

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where he died on Saturday November 24.

The driver of the Mini, a 21-year-old man from Chorley, was not injured.



The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the scene.



Sgt Tracey Ward, of Lancashire Police, said: “My thoughts first and foremost, are with the young man’s family at this incredibly sad time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are working to establish exactly what happened.



“If you have any information and haven’t already spoken to us, please get in touch."

Mateusz Mateo, a close friend of Mr Gebarowski, is raising money to repatriate his body to his family home in Poland.

More than £1,000 has already been raised.

Writing on the Just Giving page set up for Mr Gebarowski, Mr Mateo said: "His sudden death in such a young age left just sorrow in our hearts, but we will always remember him as a joyful and helpful friend.

"I write this to ask for help. Please, if there is any chance you could financially support his family with a donation, I will be very grateful for each and every penny donated for him. Thank you."

You can visit the Just Giving page here.



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0196 of November 21.