A collision between a motorcyclist and a car has brought traffic to a standstill in Penwortham this morning.

The accident in Liverpool Road and the junction with Clovelly Drive, near St Teresa's Primary School, happened around 7.30am.

An ambulance is at the scene treating the motorcyclist, but it is not yet known whether the injuries are serious.

Liverpool Road is currently blocked by the vehicles and police are at the scene managing traffic.

More to follow.