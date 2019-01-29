Month-long roadworks set for busy Preston road - and how to avoid it

Have your say

Delays loom in Preston after plans to close a major road in the city for a month were revealed.

Lytham Road between Ashton and Fulwood will be closed from Monday, February 25 until Friday, March 22 for utility work to be carried out in the road.

Lytham Road will be closed at its junction with Haddon Place

The closure is in place from the road’s junction with Haddon Place for 90 metres east of the junction.

A diversion has been offered by Lancashire County Council, sending motorists from Lytham Road on to Woodplumpton Road, Blackpool Road and Garstang Road before rejoining Lytham Road.

The closure will be in place from 8.30am to 5pm every day.