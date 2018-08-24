Manchester Airport named one of he UK's worst airports

Manchester Airport has been named one of the UK's worst in a recent survey by consumer group Which?.

Manchester (Terminal 3) and London Stansted both scored 44% in the Which? study, putting them in joint second-to-last place in customer satisfaction.

London Luton was named the UK's worst airport after passengers expressed concern about its toilets, staff and bag drop queues.

Doncaster Sheffield earned the highest score of 87% after passengers were particularly impressed with its security queues, baggage reclaim, prices in shops and food outlets, seating, toilets and staff, which were all given five stars.

The research was based on a survey of 11,265 passengers which was conducted in April and May. Some 521 were questioned about London Luton.

Scores were based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely respondents were to recommend the airport to a friend.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: "Travellers want to start their trips in the smoothest way, but long queues through airports and a lack of facilities can cast a rain cloud over any getaway.

"With new routes launching all the time, passengers have an increasing choice over not just who they fly with but where they fly from.

"If you can pick a smaller airport, choose Southend over Luton, and Doncaster Sheffield or Liverpool instead of Manchester, to get your holiday off to a better start."

Here is the full ranking compiled by Which?, which customer scores in brackets:

1. Doncaster Sheffield (87%)

2. London Southend (84%)

3. Newcastle (74%)

4. Southampton (73%)

5. Exeter (72%)

6. Bournemouth (71%)

7=. Liverpool (70%)

7=. London City (70%)

9=. Inverness (68%)

9=. Norwich (68%)

11. Bristol (66%)

12. Cardiff (64%)

13=. Glasgow International (63%)

13=. London Heathrow Terminal 5 (63%)

15. Belfast City (62%)

16. Birmingham (61%)

17=. East Midlands (60%)

17=. London Heathrow Terminal 2 (60%)

19. Edinburgh (59%)

20. London Gatwick North Terminal (57%)

21. London Heathrow Terminal 4 (56%)

22=. London Gatwick South Terminal (55%)

22=. London Heathrow Terminal 3 (55%)

24. Leeds Bradford (54%)

25. Manchester Terminal 2 (51%)

26. Belfast International (50%)

27. Aberdeen (49%)

28. Manchester Terminal 1 (46%)

29=. London Stansted (44%)

29=. Manchester Terminal 3 (44%)

31. London Luton (35%)