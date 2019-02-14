Manchester Airport are hiring - here is how you can apply

Have your say

Manchester Airport are looking to recruit more than a 1000 people as they prepare for another busy summer.

So if you are job hunting or just after some summer work, there will be an array of positions at Northern gateway available including; cabin crew, baggage handlers, lounge agents, drivers and security officers.

Brad Miller, COO at Manchester Airport, said: “The airport is gearing up for another busy summer and that means there are hundreds of jobs being created, both directly with ourselves and with the many other organisations we work with on our campus.

“It is really pleasing to see that, as we grow, so do the benefits delivered to communities and the region as a whole.

“Our last few jobs fairs have proved hugely successful with thousands of people securing work across the site and we’re looking forward to another great event this year.”

Where is the event held:

Manchester Airport's Jobs Fair is due to be held at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford, Lancashire County Cricket Club.

When is the fair:

The 2019 fair is set for Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 10am to 3pm.

How can I apply?

To attend the recruitment event you'll need to register for one of the time slots below:

10:00-11:00 hrs

11:00-12:00 hrs

12:00-13:00 hrs

13:00-14:00 hrs

Once you have registered, joining instructions will be sent to you week commencing 25th February 2019.

Full training programmes will be offered to successful applicants.

Will there be parking?

Free car parking is available at the cricket ground for those attending.