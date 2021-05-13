Man suffers head injuries after multi-vehicle crash on M6 in Preston

The crash happened at 6.30am on the northbound exit slip road at junction 31, where the motorway meets the A59 at Samlesbury.

One of the vehicles overturned and fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene whilst traffic was held by police.

A police spokesman said: "It’s a four-vehicle road traffic collision at junction 31 of the M6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were called at 6.30am. One man has suffered a head injury but was conscious and breathing at the scene.

"No arrests have been made."

Fire crews said they had to rescue the injured man who was found trapped inside an overturned vehicle.

He was then treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital by ambulance. North West Ambulance Service have been approached for an update on the man's condition.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the M6 slip road at junction 31 near Salmesbury this morning (Thursday, May 13). Pic: Highways England

A fire service spokesman said: "Three fire engines from Preston and Bamber Bridge were called to a road traffic collision on the M6 northbound between junction 30 and 31.

"The incident involved multiple vehicles and firefighters used cutting equipment and worked with paramedics to release one casualty from a vehicle."

The main carriageway was also briefly closed following the crash before traffic was released at around 7.10am.

The exit slip road remained shut and the A59 also partially blocked off until the overturned vehicle was recovered at around 8.30am.

Earlier this morning, a police spokesman said: "We are dealing with an incident on the exit slip road of Junction 31, M6 north.

"The slip road is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area, we will update when the slip road is reopened, thanks for your patience."

The crash led to three miles of stationary traffic, with tailbacks to junction 29 (A6, M65) at Bamber Bridge.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police on call 101, quoting log 0192 of May 13, 2021.