Man rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after single-vehicle crash near Lancaster

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision in Kellet Lane, Slyne shortly after 1.20am today (November 2).

One person was rescued from the vehicle by fire crews from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands before being handed into the care of paramedics.

"A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Kellet Lane, Slyne

Firefighters were at the scene for around one hour.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.