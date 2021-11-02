Man rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after single-vehicle crash near Lancaster

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being rescued by firefighters following a crash near Lancaster.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 6:04 pm

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision in Kellet Lane, Slyne shortly after 1.20am today (November 2).

One person was rescued from the vehicle by fire crews from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands before being handed into the care of paramedics.

"A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Firefighters were at the scene for around one hour.

