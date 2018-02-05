Man killed and two others injured after horror crash in Leigh

A man has died and two others are seriously injured following a collision in Leigh, say police.

Emergency services were called out to reports of a collision involving a blue and white Austin Mini Sky Rose and a white BMW, yesterday.

Police say Tthe Mini was travelling west along St Helens Road towards Atherleigh Way at just before 5pm when it was involved in a collision with the BMW which was travelling east along St Helens Road.

The driver of the Mini, a 64-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His passengers – a 32-year-old man and a 41 year-old-man - have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to speak with officers.

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made.

Police Constable Anthony Pye, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have specially trained officers supporting the families at this incredibly difficult time and my thoughts remain with them.

“St Helens Road was closed for around five hours whilst investigation work was carried out and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision remain ongoing.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information or dash-cam footage to please contact police.”

St Helens Road was closed between the junctions of Atherleigh Way and Lonsdale Avenue for approximately five hours.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 846 4741 or 101 quoting reference number 1512 of 04/02/2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.