Man in 'serious condition' after motorway crash

A man has suffered serious head injuries following an accident on the M65, say police.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway after a motorcyclist riding a Yamaha R6 motorbike, crashed into a barrier near junction two at around 7.20pm on Monday.

Read more stories: Preston man charged with manslaughter



Police say they believe the accident did not involve any other vehicles but are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The rider, a 49 year old man from Wales, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where police say he is currently in a serious condition.

Phil Broughton, Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police, said: "We believe at this time the only vehicle involved in this accident was the bike, which we think hit the central reservation.

"The rider of the bike has been left with serious head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

"An investigation is now on-going.

"If anyone can offer any information that could help us with our investigation please get in touch."

Sgt Chris Evans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some very significant injuries and I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward and contact police.”

The eastbound carriageway was closed for four hours to allow accident investigators to complete their work.

The carriageway fully reopened at around 11pm.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1411 of June 18.