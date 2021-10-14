Man in his 40s taken to hospital after crash in Fulwood
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after a crash in Fulwood yesterday (Wednesday, October 13).
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 12:16 pm
Fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene in Andertons Way after two vehicles crashed at around 1.50pm.
Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue the man from one of the cars before handing him over to paramedics.
No other injuries were reported.
"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
North West Ambulance Service said the man's injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.