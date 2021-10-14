Man in his 40s taken to hospital after crash in Fulwood

Fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene in Andertons Way, Fulwood after two vehicles crashed at around 1.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 13). Pic: Google

Fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene in Andertons Way after two vehicles crashed at around 1.50pm.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue the man from one of the cars before handing him over to paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.