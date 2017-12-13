Man dies after 'fall from car'

An elderly man is believed to have died after he fell from the car door while manoeuvring his vehicle, say police.

Police were called at around 1am on Saturday, December 9 to reports that a 78-year-old man had been seriously injured on Avallon Way, Darwen.

The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to be treated for serious leg injuries. Police confirmed that unfortunately, the man died on Sunday, December 10 as a result of his injuries.

Sergeant Lee Harris of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident which has led to the death of a gentleman. We believe that the man may have fallen from the door of the driver’s side while manoeuvring his vehicle, where he has then become trapped. We are striving to establish exactly what happened.

“Anyone with information, or who saw what happened, should contact police on 101 quoting log number 83 of December 9.”