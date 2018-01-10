Man cut from car after crash near Red Scar Business Park

A man was cut from his car following a two-vehicle crash in Grimsagh, say fire services.

The accident happened shortly before 6am on Wednesday, January 10 on Tustin Way near to the Red Scar Business Park.

Ambulance crews requested back-up from fire services after the man reported he had back and neck pain.

Watch Manager Mark Woodward said: "We were called out by the ambulance service because there had been a crash involving a Ford transit van and a Peugeot 308.

"The car driver was complaining of back and neck pain so ambulance crews requested that the man was stretchered out of his car as a precaution.

"We used cutting equipment to remove the roof from the car to extract the man.

"The man was then conveyed to hospital by ambulance."

The road was blocked for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.

The man is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.