Major shake-up of bus services in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Plans have been unveiled to overhaul some of Central Lancashire’s key bus services in an attempt to make them more convenient for existing passengers - and to tempt new people on board.

Amongst a series of changes to journeys and timetables is the creation of two brand new routes designed to give public transport a boost.

One of the new services creating a more comprehensive connection between Preston and Chorley.

The revamp is designed to better link the east and west of the area, as well as serve new housing developments across the patch.

Several services will be replaced with what highways bosses believe will be better routes

The revised timetables and routes are set to come into force on 31st March next year, but transport bosses at Lancashire County Council want to hear what passengers make of them first.

The affected services are - or will be - subsidised by the authority and operated on its behalf by established bus companies. The enhancements are being funded by cash the county council has received from the government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, County Hall’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Our current contracts with bus operators for the services we support in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble expire in March 2025 and we've taken the opportunity to review how they work and propose some changes to serve areas of new housing, deliver longstanding requests from the community, and improve reliability overall.

"Our aim is to use the extra funding we've secured from the Department for Transport for our Bus Service Improvement Plan to encourage more people to use the bus by providing a more comprehensive network.

"The new links we're proposing will mean more people can easily catch the bus near their home to make using public transport a more attractive and convenient option for them.

"I'd be grateful if people could take the time to look at the changes we're proposing and let us know if they have any feedback before we introduce them. We don't want to do anything which would make existing passengers miss work or school, or be unable to return home due to changes to the timetable."

The public can provide feedback on the proposals until 9am on 20th January by emailing [email protected]

WHAT’S CHANGING?

Summary

The current bus services affected by the changes are:

Service 12 (Preston–Longton): to be withdrawn and replaced by new service 115;

Service 111 (Preston–Wigan): the section between Leyland and Wigan to be withdrawn and replaced by new service 110. The Preston-to-Leyland section is unaffected;

Service 112 (Preston–Croston): the section between Midge Hall and Croston to be withdrawn and mainly replaced by new service 115. The section between Preston and Midge Hall is unaffected, except for minor route changes between Walton Summit and Clayton Brook, and in Leyland town centre;

Service 114 (Chorley–Leyland): the service to be extended beyond Leyland to Preston via the current 119 route;

Services 117 & 118 (Chorley local services): minor timetable changes

Service 119 (Preston–Chorley): the service to be withdrawn and replaced by extended service 114 between Preston and Leyland, and new service 115 between Leyland and Chorley.

Two new services will be created:

Service 110 (Preston–Wigan): the service will run between Preston and Leyland via The Cawsey and Farington Moss, replacing service 111 between Leyland and Wigan via Eccleston

Service 115 (Preston–Chorley): the service will replace service 12 between Preston and Longton, extending to Leyland via Bretherton and Croston, then to Chorley via Buckshaw, replacing service 119.

Details

Service 110 Preston – Lostock Hall – Leyland – Eccleston – Standish – Wigan

The county council will introduce this new service, creating new links through Walton Park and replacing the extension of Stagecoach's Service 111 journeys from Leyland to Wigan.

Maintaining the Preston, Leyland & Wigan direct bus service, this new service will operate between Preston and Wigan via Walton Park (The Cawsey), Lostock Hall, Farington Moss, Leyland, Eccleston, Wrightington Bar and Standish.

The service will still operate generally every hour during Monday to Saturday daytime.

Holmeswood Coaches Ltd will operate this service on behalf of Lancashire County Council and in partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester between Standish and Wigan.

Service 111 Preston – Penwortham – Lostock Hall – Leyland – Moss Side

Stagecoach will continue to operate this service commercially between Preston and Leyland (Moss Side). The hourly extension Monday to Saturday daytime between Leyland and Wigan via Eccleston and Standish, supported by Lancashire County Council and Transport for Greater Manchester, will be withdrawn and replaced by new service 110.

Service 112 Preston – Bamber Bridge – Clayton Brook – Leyland – Midge Hall

The county council will revise the route and timetable, amending the service to terminate at the eastern end of the new Centurion Village at Midge Hall and amending the route through Leyland Town Centre. The route will be amended between Walton Summit (Dawson Place) and Clayton Brook centre to operate via Four Oaks Road, A6 Preston Road and Clayton Brook Road, to provide a daytime service along this section of A6 Preston Road. Buses will run around Clayton Brook Road in a clockwise loop when running both to Preston and to Leyland.

As the new Centurion Village develops the service will be further adapted to serve more of this emerging community. The section through Wymott, Croston and Bretherton will now be served by new Service 115 – see below.

This service will continue to operate between Preston and Midge Hall via Frenchwood, Walton-le-Dale, Bamber Bridge, Walton Summit, Clayton Brook, Clayton Green and Leyland.

The service will still operate generally every hour during Monday to Saturday daytime and combine with Service 114 to operate every half hour between Clayton Brook and Leyland. Holmeswood Coaches Ltd will continue to operate this service on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

Service 114 Chorley – Clayton Brook – Leyland – Penwortham – Preston

The county council will revise the route and timetable, extending the service through from Leyland to Preston via Farington Moss and Penwortham, partially replacing Service 119.

To facilitate the extension to Preston, the route through Leyland will be adjusted between Clayton-le-Wood and Tesco to operate via A49 and Church Road, before continuing past the Gables and then as the current Service 119 route to Preston. Vice versa in the opposite direction. This will maintain the cross Leyland public transport links between wider areas of Leyland with Chorley.

In Clayton Green, Back Lane will no longer be served due to issues with parked cars especially around school times. The service will be re-routed via Sheep Hill Brow, Wood End Rd will still be served via a double run. New bus stops will be located on Sheep Hill Lane to continue to provide access to Cuerden Valley Park and Clayton-Le-Woods CofE Primary School.

This service will operate between Chorley and Preston via Chorley Hospital, Whittle-le-Woods, Clayton Brook, Clayton-le-Woods, Leyland, Farington Moss, Whitestake, Penwortham and Broadgate.

The service will operate generally every hour during Monday to Saturday daytime and combine with Service 112 to operate every half hour between Clayton Brook and Leyland. RS Tyrer Ltd will operate this service on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

Service 115 Chorley – Buckshaw Village – Leyland – Croston – Longton – Preston

The county council will introduce this new service, partially replacing Services 12, 112 & 119 to create a new cross borough public transport link between Chorley, Leyland and Preston. Following long standing requests from local communities, new Service 115 will link Croston, Bretherton, South Ribble's Western Parishes to both Chorley and Preston.

This new expanded service will operate as current Service 119 route between Chorley and Leyland, then replacing the curtailed Service 112 through Wymott, Croston and Bretherton, continuing to Much Hoole, Walmer Bridge, Longton and finally replacing Service 12 through to Preston via New Longton. This will facilitate new direct transport links from all these communities to Preston, Leyland, Chorley Hospital and Chorley Town Centre.

This service will operate between Chorley and Preston via Chorley Hospital, Buckshaw Village, Leyland, Moss Side, Wymott, Croston, Bretherton, Much Hoole, Walmer Bridge, Longton, New Longton and Penwortham.

The service will operate generally every hour during Monday to Saturday daytime. Vision Bus will operate this service on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

Service 117 Chorley – Weld Bank – Chorley

The county council will revise timetable, with adjustments to improve overall service reliability and timed around Service 115.

Vision Bus will operate this service on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

Service 118 Chorley – Lower Burgh – Chorley

The county council will revise timetable, with adjustments to improve overall service reliability and timed with Service 114.

The service will continue to operate generally every hour during Monday to Saturday daytime and RS Tyrer Ltd will continue to operate this service on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

Service 119 Chorley – Buckshaw Village – Leyland – Penwortham – Preston

The county council will withdraw this service and will be replaced by the introduction of new Service 115 and the extension to Service 114.

Service 12 Preston – New Longton – Longton

Stagecoach will withdraw this service and will be replaced by the introduction of new Service 115.