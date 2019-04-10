Major road to be shut for several hours after serious crash in Morecambe

Have your say

A serious crash has forced police to close a major road in Morecambe this morning (Wednesday, April 10).



Police have closed Lancaster Road, between the junctions of Roseberry Avenue and Burlington Avenue, after a crash close to Lancaster Road Primary School at around 5am.

Officers at the scene are turning traffic around and the area has been closed to pedestrians.

Lancashire Police has advised people to avoid the area and said they expect the road to be closed for "several hours".

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Please avoid the area and find alternative routes. The road is likely to be closed for several hours.

"Pedestrians are also advised that you also need to find alternative routes.

"You currently will not be allowed through the closure.

"Thank you for your cooperation. Please be patient."

The incident is ongoing and we will update this story as more details emerge.