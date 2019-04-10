Major road remains shut four hours after pedestrian is hit by a Jaguar in Morecambe

Have your say

A serious crash involving a Jaguar and a pedestrian has forced police to close a major road in Morecambe.



Police closed Lancaster Road, between the junctions of Roseberry Avenue and Burlington Avenue, after a collision close to Lancaster Road Primary School at around 5.30am.

The incident involved an adult woman pedestrian and a Jaguar car.

The woman has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital's major trauma unit with serious injuries.

The area remains closed to both traffic and pedestrians as police continue to investigate how the incident happened.

Lancashire Police has advised people to avoid the area and said they expect the road to be closed for "several hours".



A police spokesman said: "It happened at 5.36am this morning. Reports of a collision involving a Jaguar car and a woman pedestrian on Lancaster Road in Morecambe.

"The pedestrian has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

"Road still closed at this time."

Police had earlier urged people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

"The road is likely to be closed for several hours, so please avoid the area and find alternative routes", said police in Morecambe.

"Pedestrians are also advised that you also need to find alternative routes and you will not be allowed through the closure.

"Thank you for your cooperation. Please be patient."

The incident is ongoing and we will update this story as more details emerge.