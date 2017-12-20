Major road in Chorley closed after crash

A major road in Chorley has been closed following a two-vehicle crash, say police.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Dawber's Lane just before 7am this morning.

Traffic is reported to be heavy in the area and the road is closed in both directions between Runshaw Lane and Culbeck Lane near to the Everglades Nurseries.

A spokesman for the police said: "At the moment the road is blocked at Shackleton Brow.

"Officers are at the scene of the crash which involves a car and a flatbed lorry."

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

More follows.