Main road off M55 closed by police due to 'medical issue'

Police closed a main road running off the M55 motorway because of a 'medical issue', a spokesman for the force said.

A driver is understood to have fallen ill behind the wheel in Fleetwood Road, just off junction three for Kirkham.

Motorists heading toward's AFC Fylde's Mill Farm stadium were being diverted away at around 11.20am, one driver said.

The road was closed to allow paramedics the space to work, police added.

There were reports of heavy traffic in the area.

Nobody at the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) could immediately be reached for a comment.

The emergency comes just weeks after Blackpool DJ Vaughn Williams fell ill behind the wheel and died, also in Fleetwood Road.

The 55-year-old's heartbroken family said the bubbly dad was 'very much a family man and he adored his children'.

They added: “We will miss his laughter and joking around. Heaven has truly gained a top guy.”

Mr Williams was the resident DJ at Evoque nightclub in Preston, and his death on January 2 was followed by a score of emotional tributes.

Leigh Sweetman, general manager at Evoque, said: “He was just a wonderful man who had a big heart, who would listen to people and help where he could."