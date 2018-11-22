M65 junction 6 westbound exit reopens after concerns over black ice

Have your say

Traffic travelling on the M65 westbound towards Preston are having to deal with black ice this morning.

The closure of the junction 6 westbound exit has now been removed and the slip road has been re-opened after an accident this morning.

Traffic on the M65 westbound on 22 November

The junction 6 west exit slip road for Blackburn (North and East) had been closed since 5.45am due to black ice.

Gritters were called to the scene to treat the black ice around 7.30am.

People heading for junction 6 had been directed to continue to junction 5 (B6232, Shadsworth A6077) instead.

It followed a collision involving a number of vehicles earlier in the morning between junctions 6 and 7 (Accrington A6185).

The vehicles had been moved to the hard shoulder where they awaited recovery.

But police have warned that there is more black ice on the main carriageway.

Both police and Highways England are urging drivers to be cautious this morning after freezing temperatures created hazardous conditions on roads across Lancashire.