M65 junction 6 westbound exit closed after black ice leads to collisions

Traffic travelling on the M65 westbound towards Preston are having to deal with black ice this morning.

The junction 6 west exit slip road for Blackburn (North and East) has been closed since 5.45am due to black ice.

Traffic on the M65 westbound on 22 November

Gritters are now on the scene to treat the black ice. The junction is expected to remain shut until 8am.

People heading for junction 6 are being directed to continue to junction 5 (B6232, Shadsworth A6077) instead.

It follows a collision involving a number of vehicles earlier in the morning between junctions 6 and 7 (Accrington A6185).

The vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder where they are awaiting recovery. The first lane remains closed.

Police have also confirmed that there is more black ice on the main carriageway.

Both police and Highways England are urging drivers to be cautious this morning after freezing temperatures created hazardous conditions on roads across Lancashire.

