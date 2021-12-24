M65 eastbound reopens after all traffic stopped due to 'crash' near Blackburn

A collision resulted in all traffic being stopped on the M65 eastbound near Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:27 am

Traffic was stopped on the M65 eastbound between junctions 6 (Whitebirk Interchange) and 7 (Hyndburn Interchange) at around 10.40am today (December 24).

National Highways said this was due to a collision near Blackburn.

"Please be patient, we'll try to get you moving again as soon as possible," a spokesman said.

At 11.05pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes were reopened.

A collision resulted in all traffic being stopped on the M65 eastbound near Blackburn (Credit: Google)
