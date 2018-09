Have your say

A man has fallen from a bridge over the M61 near junction eight for Chorley.

All road closures have now been lifted.

M61 motorway closed

A police spokesman said: “It is believed that a man has fallen from a bridge over the motorway.”

A motorist who passed the scene this morning said: "The motorway is at a complete standstill. I got on at Chorley going north and the opposite carriageway was completely deserted.

"Then I saw a police roadblock further up and all lanes had been closed."